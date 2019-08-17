Sunderland close to securing new investment reveals owner Stewart Donald

Stewart Donald has offered a Sunderland investment update

The Black Cats’ chief has made no secret of his desire to bring fresh investment into the club in order to help the club compete at a higher level.

And having been inundated with offers, Donald has confirmed that Sunderland now have a preferred partner – who he views as a ‘highly exciting’ option for the football club.

Indeed, he feels investment could be close, and the former Eastleigh owner is hopeful that a deal could be finalised in the near future - after he was pictured next to a new-look figure in the directors’ box against Portsmouth.

"We are close,” he admitted, speaking to the Roker Rapport Podcast.

“And this is really simple and it's one of the biggest tests of Charlie and my ownership and stewardship of the club - is the deal that we do.

"A lot of people will look at that, and it will tell them whether or not what we have said is actually true.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Are we actually here to be Rodney and Del Boy and make a quick buck? Or are we going to stay here for a long time?

"Have we done a deal for us or have we done a deal for the football club?

"We have had a massively wide spectrum of people interested in the club, and if you cut away all the chancers and everything else, when you cut that away and get down to it there have been some very, very decent people who I think potentially can do a good job for this football club and I think were very, very close.

"We've got a preferred partner, someone that we think can really do what we've talked about doing and come with us to take the club to the next level.

"I hope that we can get that deal over the line because I think it's a hugely exciting deal for all the right reasons.