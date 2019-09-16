Sunderland duo set for first start as Jack Ross reveals message to Denver Hume
Jack Ross says it’s up to Denver Hume to keep his starting place after an impressive showing in the 3-1 win over Accrington Stanley – as Laurens De Bock prepares for his first start.
Monday, 16th September 2019, 08:43 am
Deadline day signing De Bock and Joel Lynch will both play 90 minutes against Middlesbrough U23s tonight for the Black Cats’ second string in the Wear-Tees derby at Eppleton CW, Hetton, KO 7pm in a bid to build their fitness.
Ross said: “Denver is in possession of the jersey at the moment and he just has to keep on playing well, because the harsh reality of football is that there is always someone on your shoulder looking to take your position.
“It’s not that he is a young player playing because we have no choice, he is playing because I like him and I have faith in him.
“There are things for him to improve upon and we will keep working with him.”