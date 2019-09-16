Sunderland, Everton, Southampton, Bournemouth, Sheffield United & Barnsley chasing Motherwell ace
Sunderland, alongside several other clubs, have been credited with an interest in Motherwell striker James Scott – according to reports.
By James Copley
Monday, 16th September 2019, 12:11 pm
Updated 6 minutes ago
Scott, at 6ft 2ins, represents considerable potential, having netted three goals so far this campaign and making his debut for Scotland’s under-21s last month.
Four Premier League teams are chasing the 19-year-old Glasgow-born forward.
TEAMtalk claims Bournemouth, Southampton, Everton and Sheffield United all keen on a deal.
Championship clubs Bristol City and Barnsley are also said to be interested, along with League One Sunderland.