Sunderland fans wait patiently for takeover news as Stewart Donald makes Wearside trip
Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald has spent time on Wearside this weekend, with hopes high a takeover deal will be finalised in the coming days.
A four-strong American consortium is looking to buy a controlling stake, though Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven would remain involved in the day-to-day running of the club.
The businessmen are John Phelan, Robert Platek, Glenn Furhman and Michael Dell.
News of the proposed takeover broke at the end of August and talks have been ongoing, a deal is now close to being completed. Donald flew to Wearside on Saturday, an associate tweeting a picture from the helicopter, creating excitement among the Sunderland fanbase.
Watching the recent 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon from an executive box were Phelan and Platek.
The duo are set to be joined by Furhman on the new-look board should a deal be finalised, with computer tycoon Dell a passive investor.