Sunderland handed fellow League One team in Carabao Cup fourth round draw

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup was made this evening.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 25th September 2019, 22:33 pm
After knocking Burnley out of the Carabao Cup in the last round, Jack Ross’ side did the same to the Clarets’ Premier League colleagues Sheffield United.

Max Power’s ninth minute screamer handed the Wearsiders a memorable victory at Bramall Lane.

And Sunderland will face fellow League One side Oxford United, who Sunderland drew 1-1 with at the Stadium of Light on the opening say of the season, at the Kassam Stadium in the fourth round.

Full draw:

Liverpool v Arsenal

Oxford United v Sunderland AFC

Chelsea v Manchester United

Crawley Town v Colchester United

Burton Albion v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Wolves

Manchester City v Southampton

Everton v Watford