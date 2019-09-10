Sunderland Ladies defender joins Hartlepool United Women on loan
Sunderland Ladies defender Hannah Skull has joined Hartlepool United on a dual-signing basis.
“I’m excited to join Hartlepool with the hope that I will be in contention to get some more game time to help me develop as a player while still being part of the team here at Sunderland,” the 18-year-old full-back said.
Pools started their North East Regional League with an 8-0 win over York City.
Skull will be eligible to play for Sunderland due to the dual-signing terms of the loan.