Sunderland Ladies' goalkeeper ruled out for three months with broken arm plus update on Keira Ramshaw's broken nose
Sunderland Ladies’ goalkeeper Allison Cowling is facing three months out with a broken arm, it has been confirmed.
Cowling broke her right arm in a collision in Sunday’s 4-1 win at Huddersfield Town and while the stopper doesn’t need surgery, she is facing an extended spell on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, skipper Keira Ramshaw suffered a broken nose but has been cleared to play this weekend with face protection.
Sunderland Ladies host Burnley FC Women on Sunday, September 22 at Eppleton CW, Hetton (KO 2pm) in the FA WNL Cup preliminary round.
A Sunderland Ladies statement read: “Cowling broke her right arm in a collision during Sunday’s game. The goalkeeper has chosen not to have surgery, which was initially thought to be needed. She will be out for around three months.
“The ‘keeper wasn’t the only injury worry from Sunday, as Ramshaw broke her nose after being hit in the face by the ball at close range. The skipper is cleared to play on Sunday as long as she wears protection for her nose.”
Meanwhile, the club is awaiting the results of Emily Hutchinson’s scan after the winger picked up a knee injury on the opening day against West Bromwich Albion.
The statement added: “Signs suggest Hutchinson has a knee ligament injury that could keep her out of action for two to three months, but scan results will shed more light on her situation.”
Rachel Woolston has returned to full training after an anterior cruciate ligament rupture suffered at Hull in October 2018.
For full ticket details for Sunday’s game visit the club website.