Sunderland legends Kevin Phillips and Peter Reid set for North East return
Sunderland and Middlesbrough legends Kevin Phillips and Nigel Pearson have signed up to join a tribute night to former managers Peter Reid and Bryan Robson.
And Simon Crabtree, one of the region’s most popular broadcasters, has also been confirmed to host the event at the Ramside Hall Hotel in Durham on Thursday, October 10.
Reid and Robson, the former Sunderland and Middlesbrough managers, will be presented with Legend Awards by the North East Football Writers’ Association next month.
The inaugural award is in recognition of the contribution the two men made to North East football, as they helped to put Sunderland and Middlesbrough on the football map in the formative years of the Premier League.
And Phillips and Pearson, who will hold a Q&A session on stage with Crabtree, were two of the key figures in the period when both clubs moved to the Stadium of Light and The Riverside Stadium.
Later in his career, after spells with Southampton and Aston Villa, Phillips signed for West Bromwich Albion and manager Bryan Robson!
Pearson meanwhile was Robbo’s captain at Middlesbrough after joining the club when they were still at Ayresome Park from Sheffield Wednesday in a £750,000 deal.
Tickets are £45 for the R&R Reid and Robson North East Legends Award Night at the Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa on Thursday October 10 and £400 for a table of ten.
Contact Claire Stephen by telephone or email (0191 375 3080 claire.stephen@ramsidehallhotel.co.uk).