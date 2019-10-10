Sunderland-linked Daniel Stendel enjoys 'leaving do' with Barnsley fans just days after being sacked

Sunderland-linked Daniel Stendel said his goodbyes to Barnsley supporters last night just days after he was sacked.

By Richard Mennear
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 08:46 am
Ex-Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel.

Stendel led Barnsley to promotion from League One last season but was sacked by the second-bottom Championship side on Tuesday, he is now among the favourites for the Sunderland job following Jack Ross’ exit on the same day.

Video last night emerged on social media of Stendel – hugely popular at Oakwell – downing a shot with Barnsley fans as he said his farewells.