Sunderland linked with ex-QPR, Brighton Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest international defender - reports
Sunderland have been linked with former Wales international defender Joel Lynch – according to a national report.
The story, broken by The Sun, came after the Black Cats confirmed the departure of centre-back Glenn Loovens following the Dutchman’s one-year stay.
Sunderland manager Jack Ross has also recently confirmed Jack Baldwin could be nearing the Stadium of Light exit door should an acceptable bid be tabled for the 26-year-old, who hasn't featured since a 5-4 loss to Coventry City.
Loovens’ departure combined with Baldwin’s potential exit could potentially leave the Wearside club short on defensive options should injuries to Tom Flanagan, Alim Ozturk and Jordan Willis arise.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Lynch, a free agent last seen training with Premier League Sheffield United, could provide added competition and cover in the centre-back area. The 31-year-old has spent most of his career playing in the Championship – enjoying four seasons with Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield and three campaigns at QPR.