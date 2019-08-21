Sunderland rejected summer bid from Championship side Luton Town for versatile ace
Sunderland turned down a bid from Luton Town for Luke O'Nien in the summer, it has been revealed.
Owner Stewart Donald told the Roker Rapport podcast at the weekend that a bid from a club had been rejected this summer.
The Roker Report now say it was Luton that saw a bid rejected for the versatile midfielder, who is currently playing right-back for Sunderland.
Speaking on the podcast, Donald said: "A lot is made of the fact that we have to sell.
“But we didn't agree to sell Aiden McGeady, we didn't agree to sell Luke O'Nien and we didn't agree to sell Jon McLaughlin.
"We could have done, but we don't want to sell them.
"We don't have to sell them and again, what happens is, the bids come in and you talk to your football management.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"If they say 'no', you take their advice.
"I see all the rumours, that we're going to cash in on Aiden and cash in on Jon.
"Of course, all those people that say that go extremely quiet when the window closes and we've turned down the offers and kept them."
Sunderland last night beat Rochdale 2-1 away thanks to goals from Aiden McGeady and Charlie Wyke.
That is now three straight victories or Ross’ side ahead of the visit of AFC Wimbledon to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
Sunderland are this season aiming for promotion from the third tier at the second attempt after losing out in the play-off final last year.