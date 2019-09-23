Sunderland set to name surprise team against Sheffield United
Sunderland could name a surprise line-up at Sheffield United - with youngsters set to receive a chance following a fresh injury outbreak.
Aiden McGeady and Jordan Willis are set to miss the trip to Bramalll Lane, after James Fowler confirmed they had sustained injuries.
Alim Ozturk, too, is nursing a knock after being rested for the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium - with Fowler suggesting he will be monitored ahead of the midweek clash.
Indeed, the Black Cats’ number two has confirmed that there are likely to be changes to the side while a number of youngsters could also be in-line for an opportunity.
“I think we’ll probably look at a couple of changes and obviously there are boys from the weekend who are struggling,” admitted Fowler.
“Alim has still got a bit of a knock and will be monitored tomorrow.
“The squad isn’t massive at the moment anyway, so I think the boys who aren’t involved will be on the bench and some of the 23s might make the squad as well.
“I think Aiden will miss out. I think he’s a definite.
“Jordan Willis is another who we’re just keeping an eye on.”
And while those injuries could stretch Sunderland’s squad even further, they will also present Jack Ross with a chance to bed-in his two latest additions.
“That means Lynch and De Bock have got an opportunity to be part of the squad,” added Ross’ assistant.
“We’ve been keen to get them involved, so Wednesday night will provide that for them.”