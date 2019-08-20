Jack Baldwin

A regular in the side last season, Baldwin has been noticeably out of favour at the beginning of the current campaign.

His involvement in the matchday squads has been limited to being an unused substitute in the 3-1 Carabao Cup win over Accrington Stanley.

Baldwin could move to a fellow League One side before the window shuts on Monday September 2.

“Jack had a good start to his time here and then he had a difficult spell,” Ross said.

“He lost his place in the team and like everything, you can only play two or three central defenders and then usually only have one on your bench to give you that cover. So it’s a numbers game really.

“I speak to Jack a lot, he knows that to be guaranteed to play regularly he might have to consider other options, but his attitude and approach to things means that I would have no hesitation in using him if we needed him or the opportunity arose for him, because he’s continued to do things in the proper manner.

“It’s just the nature of the game at times, you can lose your place through form and then it’s just waiting on the opportunity to arise.

“[An exit] is just something that possibly [might happen],” he added.

“He knows where’s at and I think at a certain point players have to decide, how long have they been out of the side, do they need to be playing etc.

“I know that if we need to have that conversation we can.

“Selfishly, for me, it’s no problem [if he stays],” Ross continued.

“I’ve got a player there that does everything right on a daily basis, conducts himself properly, trains properly, does extra, engages with my coaches in terms of learning and developing.

“That’s great for me, but I also always, always appreciate that players want to play.