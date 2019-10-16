Sunderland star reveals how players reacted to Jack Ross sacking
Jon McLaughlin has revealed that Sunderland’s squad felt ‘partly responsible’ for the dismissal of Jack Ross.
The Scot was sacked last week after the Black Cats fell to defeat at Lincoln City, and McLaughlin admits that the poor performances on the field played a role in his dismissal.
But the stopper, who was away on international duty when it was announced that Ross had left the club, had nothing but praise for his departing manager.
“I liked Jack as a man and as a manager and I enjoyed playing for him,” said McLaughlin.
“He did a lot for me, bringing me to Sunderland, and he had my full support.
“I know how hard it will be for him losing his job so I will speak to him.
“He saw me when I was at Hearts and liked what I was doing.
“It gave him the confidence to take me to this huge club. I owe Jack a great deal for that.
“Last season hopefully proved it was a good move for me and the club. But I feel very disappointed for Jack and I feel partly responsible along with the other players.
“I hope this is a small setback in his career and he can go on and show how good a manager he is.”
Phil Parkinson remains the favourite to succeed Ross, with Gareth Ainsworth also believed to be under consideration by owner Stewart Donald – who is nearing an appointment.