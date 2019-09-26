Sunderland suffer injury blow with midfielder set for spell on sidelines
Jack Ross hopes that Elliot Embleton’s hamstring problem is not as serious as the one that ended his successful season at Grimsby Town.
A visibly upset Embleton was taken of at half time after impressing in the 1-0 win over Sheffield United.
Ross hopes it isn’t too serious but admits it is not ‘straightforward’.
“He's a bit upset because it's his hamsting again,” Ross said.
“First impressions are that it's not as bad but it's not a straightforward one. I've been really impressed with him this season, people may argue about the gametime he's had but he's still had a good chunk and been around the squad.
“This was a chance to show how good he is and he did that.
“I'm really disappointed for him, we'll look after him and when he's fit and ready he'll come back into the squad.”Embleton was replaced for the second half by Denver Hume, who responded well to being taken off at half-time for the second time this season on Saturday.
Ross was pleased with his showing and urged him to back himself more.
“Denver needs to learn to trust himself more because he's a good player, but I get it, he's 20 and he's come into a pretty unfrogiving environment.”
“You've got to have that strength of character and he'll develop that more and more. Hopefully from his side, he'll see, it's dead easy not to put him on but I have faith in him. Its my job to make players better. I'm delighted for him.”