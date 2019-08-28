Sunderland suffer transfer blow as new name emerges in left-back hunt
Sunderland’s attempts to sign Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor have been hit after a bid was reportedly rejected.
By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 19:20
The Black Cats need to sign a new full-back before Monday’s September 2 deadline.
Reports in Scotland today revealed Sunderland and Celtic wanted Taylor.
But Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has tonight tweeted: “Kilmarnock reject Sunderland bid for Scotland international left-back Greg Taylor.
“Understand offer to be around £750,000. Killie value player at three times that. Sunderland could turn to Swansea left-back Declan John instead.”