Sunderland takeover by American consortium close to being confirmed
The proposed takeover of Sunderland AFC is close to completion and the deal could be completed next week.
A four-strong American consortium is looking to buy a controlling stake, though Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven would remain involved in the day-to-day running of the club.
The businessmen are John Phelan, Robert Platek, Glenn Furhman and Michael Dell.
News of the proposed takeover broke at the end of August and talks have been ongoing, a deal is now close to being completed.
There were widespread rumours on social media the takeover could be completed today but we understand it is likely to happen next week.
Watching the recent 3-1 win over AFC Wimbledon from an executive box were Phelan and Platek.
The duo are set to be joined by Furhman on the new-look board should a deal be finalised, with computer tycoon Dell a passive investor.