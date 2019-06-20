Sunderland to face Ipswich Town and Portsmouth in opening weeks as full League One fixture list is revealed
Sunderland will face Oxford United at home on the opening day of the 2019/20 season.
The Black Cats will then face challenging games against Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, both with serious designs on challenging for automatic promotion.
They finish the season away at Rotherham United.
AUGUST
Sat Aug 3 Oxford United HSat Aug 10 Ipswich Town ASat Aug 17 Portsmouth HTue Aug 20 Rochdale ASat Aug 24 AFC Wimbledon HSat Aug 31 Peterborough A
SEPTEMBER
Sat 7 Sep Burton Albion HSat 14 Sep Accrington Stanley ATue 17 Sep Rotherham United HSat 21 Sep Bolton Wanderers ASat 28 Sep MK Dons H
OCTOBER
Sat 5 Oct Lincoln City ASat 12 Oct Fleetwood Town HSat 19 Oct Wycombe Wanderers ATue 22 Oct Tranmere Rovers HSat 26 Oct Shrewsbury Town A
NOVEMBER
Sat Nov 2 Southend United HSat 16 Nov Bristol Rovers ASat 23 Nov Coventry City H
DECEMBER
Sat 7 Dec Gillingham ASat 14 Dec Blackpool HSat 21 Dec Bury AThu 26 Dec Bolton Wanderers HSun 29 Dec Doncaster Rovers A
JANUARY
Wed 1 Jan Fleetwood Town ASat 4 Jan Lincoln City HSat 11 Jan Wycombe Wanderers HSat 18 Jan Mk Dons ASat 25 Jan Doncaster Rovers HTue 28 Jan Tranmere Rovers A
FEBRUARY
Sat 1 Feb Portsmouth ASat 8 Feb Ipswich Town HTue 11 Feb Rochdale HSat 15 Feb Oxford United ASat 22 Feb Bristol Rovers HSat 29 Feb Coventry City A
MARCH
Sat 7 Mar Gillingham HSat 14 Mar Blackpool ASat 21 Mar Bury HSat 28 Mar Southend United A
APRIL
Sat 4 Apr Shrewsbury Town HFri 10 Apr AFC Wimbledon AMon 13 Apr Peterborough United HSat 18 Apr Burton Albion ASat 25 Apr Accrington Stanley H
MAY
Sun 3 May Rotherham United A
Fixtures courtesy of safc.com