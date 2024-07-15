Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jack Clarke reacts to transfer interest and Sunderland’s pre-season defeat at Gateshead under new head coach Regis Le Bris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Clarke says he remains focused on playing for Sunderland amid transfer interest from top-flight clubs.

The Black Cats have turned down multiple offers for Clarke over the last year and haven’t been able to agree a new contract with the 23-year-old, who scored 15 Championship goals during the 2023/24 season and has two years left on his current deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet Clarke remains a prominent figure in Sunderland’s first team under new head coach Regis Le Bris, with the winger scoring a penalty as the Black Cats were beaten 2-1 by Gateshead in a pre-season friendly.

When asked about transfer interest after the game, Clarke replied: “Obviously that interest has been there but it doesn't affect me. I'm still wearing a red and white shirt at the end of the day. That's what I'm focusing on. As long as I'm in a red and white shirt, that's all I'll be focusing on.

“I'm coming in every single day, wearing Sunderland colours every day. As long as I'm playing for Sunderland I won't be thinking about anything else. If things are going to happen then they're going to happen when they happen. I'm not focusing on anything else other than the present and in the present I'm playing for Sunderland.”

Sunderland’s squad was split in two for friendly matches against South Shields and Gateshead on the same day, with Le Bris looking to implement his ideas two weeks after his appointment on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the defeat at Gateshead, Clarke added: “You have to look at the positives rather than the negatives. A lot of players haven't played for a while and it was good to get the minutes under our belt. With the new manager coming in there are things we have to learn quickly and try to get better as pre-season continues and hopefully take it into the season.

“He's only been in two weeks and we're still trying to implement things. We have a lot of boys coming back from loans and injuries who need to get up to match fitness pretty quickly. It didn't quite gel for us today but hopefully as pre-season continues we'll get more of an understanding of what he wants and we'll start putting in some better performances.”