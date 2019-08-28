Sunderland v Burton League One clash postponed - here's why
Sunderland’s League One clash with Burton Albion has been postponed due to international call-ups – with THREE members of the Black Cats’ squad set to jet-off next weekend.
Tom Flanagan and Conor McLaughlin will both form part of the Northern Ireland squad, while Jon McLaughlin retains his place in Scotland’s national side.
And their absence means the fixture with the Brewers, initially scheduled for Saturday, September 7, will now be rearranged.
Burton themselves will be without star striker Liam Boyce, who was called-up alongside Flanagan and McLaughlin to the Northern Irish squad.
Indeed, the Wearsiders could yet see their squad depleted even further over the international break – with Elliot Embleton in-line for a call-up to England’s under-20 side.
And the Black Cats have advised fans to keep hold of their tickets for the game, as those already sold will remain valid.
Confirming the postponement, a Sunderland club statement read: “The game falls within a period designated for international fixtures and as three or more players have now been selected for international duty by their respective countries, the club made the request to the EFL to postpone the fixture, which they duly granted.
“The game, which was originally due to take place on Saturday 7 September, will now be re-scheduled, with a new date yet to be confirmed.
“Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the re-arranged fixture.”
Sunderland saw a number of games postponed owing to international commitments last season, which eventually resulted in a fixture backlog towards the end of the campaign as Jack Ross’ side pushed for promotion.