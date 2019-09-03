Sunderland wait on independent panel decision after Luke O'Nien appeal lodged
Sunderland are waiting to find out whether their appeal against Luke O’Nien’s three-game ban has been successful.
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 09:04
The Black Cats lodged an appeal on Monday following the red card shown in the 3-0 loss to Peterborough United on Saturday afternoon.
Referee Craig Hicks flashed the red card in the second half, after an off-the-ball altercation with Ivan Toney - although later footage suggested the incident was perhaps exaggerated by the former Newcastle United striker.
The appeal is heard by an Independent Regulatory Commission.