Sunderland's League One rivals post bizarre job advert for a striker - on indeed.com
One of Sunderland’s League One rivals have taken their search for a new striker public – by posting a job advert on indeed.com.
The side, who are unnamed but described as a “recent former Premier League side now in the EFL League One”, are seeking a “physical striker” who has previously played in the Championship or an equivalent level.
A salary of £50,000 to £75,000 per year is offered for the candidate, who must be available immediately. The advert also states that free transfers and loans will both be considered as the side in question look to stabilise before mounting a promotion push next season.
Rumours have circulated as to who the advertising club may be – with Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool and Portsmouth all thought to fit the description.
The advert was posted by DB Sports Agency – a company based in Wolverhampton who claim they have links with a number of top clubs and coaches.