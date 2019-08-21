Ticket details revealed for Wear-Tyne derby as Sunderland and Newcastle face off
Sunderland Ladies have announced ticket details ahead of Sunday’s Wear-Tyne derby clash with Newcastle United women.
By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 11:45
The two clubs meet for the first time in seven years, with the Lady Cats previously coming out on top in a 3-1 win.
One division separates the pair with the Magpies looking to inflict a National League cup upset on their North East neighbours.
Kick-off is at 2pm and tickets will be sold on the day of the game with a pay on the gate policy.
Admission is priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions and will take place at the Eppleton CW Ground, Hetton.
Sunderland opened up their Premier League Northern Division campaign with a 2-0 victory at West Brom.
Newcastle, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline after losing to Barnsley in the National League Northern League Division One.