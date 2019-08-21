Ticket details revealed for Wear-Tyne derby as Sunderland and Newcastle face off

Sunderland Ladies have announced ticket details ahead of Sunday’s Wear-Tyne derby clash with Newcastle United women.

By Jordan Cronin
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 11:45
Sunderland Ladies v Fylde (white) in the FA Women's Cup, at Epleton CW, Hetton on Sunday. Fylde 1st goal

The two clubs meet for the first time in seven years, with the Lady Cats previously coming out on top in a 3-1 win.

One division separates the pair with the Magpies looking to inflict a National League cup upset on their North East neighbours.

Kick-off is at 2pm and tickets will be sold on the day of the game with a pay on the gate policy.

Admission is priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions and will take place at the Eppleton CW Ground, Hetton.

Sunderland opened up their Premier League Northern Division campaign with a 2-0 victory at West Brom.

Newcastle, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline after losing to Barnsley in the National League Northern League Division One.