Sunderland defender Denver Hume.

It was the second time this season the academy product has been subbed at the break, Thibaud Verlinden causing all sorts of problems down the right wing in the 1-1 draw with Bolton.

On how Ross would manage Hume given his confidence is likely to have been dented, the Scot said: "We manage him the way we have since minute one.

“When I came in to the club he was an academy player who had played very little first team football.

“He has made that progression to be a first team player. He has had good games and slightly less good games and he will have that as a young player.

“He has a lot to learn and to improve upon but he has also contributed in his performances this season and last season.

“There are different circumstances this season, he had a difficult game at Ipswich and would understand the reasons there and against Bolton he was on a yellow card, we made the same decision with Conor [McLaughlin] during the week too.

“That is part of the learning experience. In terms of looking after him, we do that anyway and he will never feel isolated.

“It will never change him being held accountable, let me be held accountable, he is a 20-year-old left-back learning his way in the game.”

Asked whether it was best for Hume to get straight back on the horse in the Carabao Cup clash at Sheffield United on Wednesday night, Ross added: “The selections will depend on who is right for the game Wednesday.

“Irrespective if you are 20 or 35, it is based on form as well, so we will make that decision sensibly as we always do.”

Under-fire Ross, who came in for strong criticism from the travelling supporters, was heavily critical of the first half display but says the attitude and desire among his squad cannot be questioned.

Ross added: “I can’t be happy with the first half performance but I can’t think of too many times they have not shown a want to get something from the game.