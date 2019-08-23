Wear-Tyne derby clash between Sunderland Ladies and Newcastle Women moved to Stadium of Light
Sunderland AFC Ladies' Wear-Tyne derby clash with Newcastle United Women on Sunday has been moved to the Stadium of Light.
The National League Cup fixture was originally due to take place at Eppleton CW Ground, in Hetton, however, has been moved after a fire at the sports complex.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at Hetton's sports centre in Bernard Park on Thursday evening.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said the fire broke in the changing rooms of the Eppleton Colliery Welfare football ground.
People using other leisure facilities at the site, which includes a pool and Wellness Centre gym, had to evacuate and the centre remains closed.
Following the incident, the fixture between the two North East neighbours was placed in significant doubt but will go ahead after a change in venue.
Kick-off is at 2pm and tickets will be sold on the day of the game by paying at the turnstiles designated in the West Stand.
Admission is priced at £3 for adults and £1 for concessions. Supporters are reminded that youngsters under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Sunderland opened up their Premier League Northern Division campaign with a 2-0 victory at West Brom.
Newcastle, meanwhile, were on the wrong end of a 2-0 scoreline after losing to Barnsley in the National League Northern League Division One.