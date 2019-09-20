Wear-Tyne derby, selection issues and emotional returns: 10 things to watch out for in North East football this weekend

Here, we’ve picked out some of the key things to watch out for ahead of a interesting few days for our clubs. Scroll and click through the pages to see what we have gone with:
1. The return of Andy Carroll
Just under nine years on from his last NUFC appearance, Steve Bruce has confirmed Andy Carroll is in the squad ahead of what could be his second bow at St James’s Park. Last-minute winner? Or is it already written in the stars?
2. Dan Burn up against his boyhood club
It will also be a proud day for Dan Burn’s family. Burn, from Blyth, has cemented his place in the Brighton defence this season. Interestingly, when Carroll last appeared for NUFC, Burn was playing for non-league Darlington.
3. Can Newcastle break the trend?
Since Newcastle and Brighton’s promotion to the Premier League, United are yet to beat their top-flight counterparts after doing the double over them in the Championship. Record: Two draws. Two defeats.
4. Will Grant Leadbitter return?
Jack Ross rested Leadbitter for the 1-1 draw with Rotherham and reports suggests he wasn’t exactly receptive to the decision. With Bolton next up, will Ross recall one of his most experienced figures?
