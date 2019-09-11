What Charlton's manager couldn't believe about ex-Sunderland, Celtic, Cardiff & Bristol City defender
Lee Bowyer couldn’t believe his luck when he landed ex-Sunderland defender Adam Matthews for nothing this summer.
The 27-year-old had been released by the Black Cats at the end of last season but agreed a 12-month deal with the Addicks last week, becoming the Championship club’s 15th signing during this window.
Matthews was an unused Sunderland substitute as the Wearsiders lost to Bowyer’s side after a last-minute Patrick Bauer goal handed the victory to Charlton in the League One play-off final at Wembley.
Charlton’s boss, though, was made up after capturing the former Celtic man. “I can’t believe it [that he was still available],” said Bowyer. “He is only 27 and has still got so much more to offer.
“I’m sure working with Jacko [Johnnie Jackson] that he is going to get better, for sure. I couldn’t believe our luck he was on a free.
“He is another good signing. He is a Welsh international and is going to bring us something different. He is definitely going to give us more going forward – his end product is very, very good.
“He has experience at club level and internationally. For me, it is a no brainer. He came in and impressed us straight away.
“We have got to get him fit but there are still 40-odd games to go. Adam is definitely going to be important, sooner rather than later.
“He is playing in the U23s [yesterday] to get some minutes into him. He played in a behind-closed-doors game the other week and impressed in that as well.