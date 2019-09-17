Jack Ross may not see a big increase in his transfer budget.

Fresh reports today suggest that the US-based consortium of John Phelan, Robert Platek, Glenn Fuhrman and Michael Dell will take control of the club could go through by the end of this week.

There remains no rush and timescales continue to change. A deal doesn’t need to be pushed through quickly. While Tony Coton and the club’s scouts are already drawing up plans for the January transfer window, a change in ownership won’t necessarily mean an immediate change in strategy.

Sunderland fans, however, can’t wait to see the fresh investment in the club. While billionaire Dell is set to be a minor, passive investor, hopes are still high that with the wealthy trio of Phelan, Platek and Fuhrman as majority shareholders, the club could soon be in a position to spend big money on players and facilities.

Manager Jack Ross would clearly welcome investment on the playing side, but hints that a bucketload of cash won’t suddenly be available to him.

“I have met and spoken to people who may potentially be involved in the ownership of the club,” he said.

“There’s maybe a misconception out there that a takeover means all of a sudden you spend loads and loads of money.

“The conversations I’ve had have been about how, in my opinion, you might build a sustainable football club.

“That’s from the elements that I’m involved in, the ones that I control and the ones that I branch into.

“I think that might be the way forward for us, that medium to long-term growth and how you sustain it, while obviously achieving short-term success in terms of results.”

Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven will remain involved in the day-to-day running of the club, and it seems that in the short-term at least there won’t be a seismic shift in strategy.

Getting out of League One remains the aim, but that can be done on Sunderland’s current budget, in line with the EFL's Financial Fair Play and Salary Cost Management Protocols.