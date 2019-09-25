Why 'fantastic' young Sunderland defender has been tipped to make big impact at Stadium of Light

Jordan Hunter in action for South Shields - the right back is on loan at Mariners Park from Sunderland.

The young right-back is currently on loan with the BetVictor NPL Premier Division leaders and has impressed during his time at Mariners Park.

Hunter made his debut as a half-time substitute for Shaw in a 3-0 home win against Ashton United in mid-August and has gone on to make ten appearances for the Mariners.

He put in a man of the match performance and grabbed his first senior goal as Graham Fenton and Lee Picton’s side moved to the top of the table with a 2-0 home win against Ashton United last Saturday.

Shaw admitted that he has been impressed with the 19-year-old’s attitude during his time on South Tyneside and tipped him to follow in the footsteps of the likes of George Honeyman and Paul Dummett in benefiting from a loan spell in non-league.

“He has been fantastic,” explained Shaw.

“His attitude and his application for what he is doing at the club is a massive credit to Sunderland.

“That’s only been bettered by what he has done on the pitch.

“When I was at Gateshead, we had great relationships with the two clubs (Sunderland and Newcastle United) and we had a lot of young players.

“George Honeyman, Lynden Gooch, Paul Dummett, James Tavernier – four lads there that have gone back to their parent clubs and performed exceptionally well.

“Tav has gone up to Rangers and is doing very well there

“I can see Jordan doing that at Sunderland, I really can.

“He’s a bright kid, his energy, his enthusiasm and his ability – it’s all there.

“This isn’t having a go at Sunderland because of the level they are at – this is the time to give a player like Jordan Hunter a chance.”

Hunter’s initial loan spell came to an end before Saturday’s win against Basford – but Sunderland have agreed to allow the youngster to stay with South Shields for another 28 days.

His ability to get forward and join in with attacking play has been a highlight of his time at Mariners Park – but he has also shown his defensive qualities as the Mariners have conceded just four goals in his ten appearances so far.

Captain Shaw paid tribute to Hunter for being able to do both sides of the game and praised Sunderland for their part in the youngster’s development.

“As a club, with what we want to do, if a full-back comes in he has to be creative like a Craig Baxter or a Blair Adams – that’s as well as defending and Jordan has played a massive part in that.

“We went to Matlock Town last week and they had a young lad on loan from Everton.

“He got the run on Jordan and went flying past him – but he couldn’t get to the ball.

“He was resolute – and it would be easy for a young kid from Sunderland to go to Matlock with South Shields and say this is not for me.

“But he never moans, he never whinges, he just does his job and he deserves massive credit for that – as do the lads at Sunderland.”