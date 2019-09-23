Why Jack Ross won't be facing the press ahead of Sunderland's trip to Sheffield United
Jack Ross won't be facing the press ahead of Sunderland's trip to Sheffield United - but fans should not read too much into his absence.
The Black Cats' assistant manager, James Fowler, will face the press at 1:30pm today.
This has been standard practice for the club this season, with players having previously been put up for interview ahead of Carabao Cup games as opposed to Ross himself. Max Power and Grant Leadbitter have faced the press ahead of the previous two ties against Accrington Stanley and Burnley.
Indeed, Fowler himself attended several press conferences ahead of cup matches last season and this has proven to be standard practice.
Journalists were informed last week - prior to the game at Bolton, which ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw - that it would be Fowler attending the press conference as opposed to Ross.