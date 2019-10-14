This is why the odds on Sunderland's next manager have drastically shifted
Sunderland's managerial odds have shifted heavily over the weekend - with a host of new favourites emerging.
Phil Parkinson - who was at one point a 20/1 outsider - is now favourite. While his odds were as short as 1/8 at points over the weekend, he now sits at 1/2 - albeit still a comfortable favourite. Various claims over the weekend suggested that he is now in pole position after impressing in an interview.
Nigel Pearson has also seen his odds tumble with the bookmakers and is now second favourite at 8/1. The shift in his odds came after reports that he and Kevin Phillips could assemble a managerial team to lead the Black Cats.
Daniel Stendel and Gareth Ainsworth have both seen their odds drift to 10/1 - the latter after being linked with Millwall.
Paul Cook, meanwhile, is now priced at 20/1 after reports Wigan rejected the Black Cats' request to speak to their manager.