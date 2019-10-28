Former Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell has seen a move to Roma collapse.

The midfielder-turned defender had been training with the Italian giants.

But reports in Italy claim any hopes the 28-year-old had of landing a contract have been dashed.

Rodwell is a free agent having left Blackburn Rovers in the summer.

He had joined the Championship side last season after he left Wearside following a disastrous spell.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims the former Man City man failed to impress the Roma coaching staff.

Meanwhile, tickets for Sunderland AFC’s upcoming trip to Scunthorpe United are now on sale.

Sunderland round off their Leasing.com group stage fixtures at Glanford Park on Tuesday 12 November (KO 7.45pm).

A club statement read: “Season card holders can secure their seat from 9am ‘til 4.30pm on Tuesday 29 October, with a general sale commencing on Wednesday 30 October.

“Tickets are priced as follows: Adults: £10, Over-65s: £5, Under-21s: £5, FT students: £5, Under-18s: £2.”

The club has also confirmed ticket prices for the first round of the FA Cup with tickets for the home game against Gillingham on sale now.

Sunderland host the Gills in the first round on Saturday 9 November in a 1pm KO.

A club statement read: “Tickets, which are available in the east stand, are priced at £10 for adults and £5 over-65s and under-16s.