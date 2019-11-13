This is why Will Grigg was missing at Scunthorpe as Sunderland boss reacts to woeful defeat

Phil Parkinson watches on as Sunderland are dumped out of the leasing.com trophy

A red card to Luke O’Nien in the second half set up a woeful final half hour for the Black Cats, who eventually fell to a 3-0 defeat against a side struggling near the bottom of League Two.

Parkinson pointed to an early penalty rhat wasn’t given for a foul on Luke O’Nien, and a growing injury list, as mitigation for the woeful result.

“First half I thought it was an even game, we should have had a penalty, it's ridiculous that hasn't been given,” Parkinson said.

“Second half I thought we started the brighter of the two teams, we just couldn't quite find that right moment, and the sending off, I've seen it back, looks a contentious decision and has changed the game.

“The two goals late on are very disappointing from my point of view. The first one is a set play, we weren't the biggest team on the pitch and we looked vulnerable from set plays.

“The third one we've let a cross come in too easily and it's a free header, it puts a reflection on the game and the result that's not good.

“But at the moment, we're a team that has things going against us in terms of losing players, lacking physicality at the top end of the pitch.

“Lynchy has come off, Griggy pulled out this morning with sickness, we've got Jordan Willis playing and he shouldn't be out there really, he'll need an injection tomorrow.

“We've got to regroup as a squad, patch a few of them up and come out of this fighting.”

Parkinson conceded that his side looked defeated after Lee Novak’s penalty saw them go behind.

“It’s a fair point,” he said.

“At 1-0 we looked defeated and maybe felt sorry for ourselves.

“But tonight’s not the night for me to be critical of the lads, it’s for me and the staff to assess what we’re going to do between now and the next game, get the injured lads right.