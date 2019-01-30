League One and Two LIVE: Sunderland owner confident on double striker deal, Celtic star due for medical while Luton Town defender joins Championship club Sunderland manager Jack Ross Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The transfer window slams shut tomorrow as League One and Two clubs search to secure last minute deals. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Sunderland AFC transfer news: Doncaster Rovers 'don't need to sell' John Marquis as Grant Leabitter reacts to Black Cats return