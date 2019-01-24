League One and Two LIVE: Sunderland star to join French club while Charlton striker nears £2m Premier League exit There are just 7 days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There are just 7 days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Sunderland AFC transfer news: Sunderland set to lose Josh Maja plus Jack Ross wants Middlesbrough midfielder