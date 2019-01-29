League One and Two LIVE: Sunderland win race for Celtic star, Ex-Manchester United star set for managerial role while Barnsley reject £3m bid from Championship club

Sunderland manager Jack Ross is set to reunite with one of his former players
Sunderland manager Jack Ross is set to reunite with one of his former players

Just three days remain for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.