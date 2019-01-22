League One and Two LIVE: West Ham hold talks with Sunderland star, £2million bid tabled, while ex-Portsmouth ace signs for Barcelona

Sunderland striker Josh Maja
Sunderland striker Josh Maja

There are just 9 days left for League One and Two clubs to strengthen their squads.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.