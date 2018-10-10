League One and Two news LIVE: Jack Ross delighted with Sunderland's two debutants, Portsmouth hand debut to 16-year-old old, Blackpool and Fleetwood angry in defeat Sunderland manager Jack Ross Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up League One and League Two are reacting to last night's Checkatrade Trophy results - and we'll have all the latest news covered. Tune in throughout the day for all the latest ongoings from the across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh! Sunderland's academy continues to shine as three graduates net in Carlisle win Bali Mumba's birthday present from Sunderland AFC will please fans