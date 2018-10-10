`

League One and Two news LIVE: Jack Ross delighted with Sunderland's two debutants, Portsmouth hand debut to 16-year-old old, Blackpool and Fleetwood angry in defeat

Sunderland manager Jack Ross
Sunderland manager Jack Ross

League One and League Two are reacting to last night's Checkatrade Trophy results - and we'll have all the latest news covered.

Tune in throughout the day for all the latest ongoings from the across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh!