League One and Two news LIVE: Sunderland boss Jack Ross hails duo following third successive, updates on Peterborough, Portsmouth, Bradford City and more Sunderland manager Jack Ross was celebrating a third successive Black Cats win at Doncaster Rovers last night League One and Two clubs are reacting to last night's results - and we've got it covered. Stewart Donalds sends THIS message to 'very, very special' Sunderland fans after Doncaster win Sunderland seal vital away win as summer signings shine once again