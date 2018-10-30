League One and Two news transfer LIVE: Sunderland chief reveals star man's contract clause, Bradford City boss issues apology while Sheffield United take midfielder on trial Sunderland owner Stewart Donald Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up There is a lot happening in League One and Two - and we've got it covered. Tune in throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Stewart Donald reveals the ‘very good’ contract offers Sunderland have made to THREE players