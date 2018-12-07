League One and Two transfer LIVE: Ex-Sunderland forward linked with shock Newcastle move while Doncaster Rovers close in on double swoop

Ex-Sunderland Tyne Wear derby hero Fabio Borini is linked with a move to Newcastle United
Ex-Sunderland Tyne Wear derby hero Fabio Borini is linked with a move to Newcastle United

League One and Two match day is just one day away - and we've got it covered!

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.