League One and Two transfer LIVE: Leeds again linked with ex-Sunderland forward while rivals appoint ex-Wolves defender as manager Ex-Sunderland winger Jermain Lens is again being linked with Leeds United this morning Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up League One and Two transfer rumours continue circulate - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Alan Shearer reacts as Newcastle draw Blackburn in FA Cup while Sunderland face Bolton if they beat Walsall