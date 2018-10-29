League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Ex-Newcastle striker training with Oxford United, Southend youngsters attracting interest from Premier League and Championship Sunderland manager Jack Ross guided the Black Cats to a fourth successive League One victory Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Transfer news is beginning to dominate the League One and Two skyline - and we've got it covered. Tune in throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Southend defender claims referee admitted he 'missed one' and was 'intimidated' by Sunderland Sunderland owner praises Richard Hill and Tony Coton for 'fantastic' work during the transfer window