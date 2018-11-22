League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Ex-Sunderland striker jailed for 50 days while promotion rivals Barnsley handed midfield boost Ex-Sunderland Nicklas Bendtner has been jailed for 50 days Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up It's Thursday, which means we are one step closer to League One and Two match day. Tune in throughout the day as we bring you all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Sunderland are the division's 'giants' says Walsall boss ahead of League One clash