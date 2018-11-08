League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Papy Djilobodji speaks after Sunderland exit while Southend midfielder is eyed by Premier League and Championship clubs Papy Djilobodji was officially sacked by Sunderland on Wednesday evening Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up League One and Two manager are speaking to the press ahead of their weekend fixtures - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Sunderland AFC transfer news: Papy Djilobodji departs, winger on future plus Celtic midfielder rules out move