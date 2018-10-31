League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Sunderland announce plans to re-brand club badge, Charlton Athletic almost appointed Sheffield United boss plus Blackpool v Arsenal latest Could Sunderland be about to change their club badge? Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Happy Halloween everyone! There is a lot happening in League One and Two - and we've got it all covered. Tune in throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer rumours from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Sunderland release FA Cup ticket details after receiving bumper allocation for Port Vale trip