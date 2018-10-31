League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Sunderland announce plans to re-brand club badge, Charlton Athletic almost appointed Sheffield United boss plus Blackpool v Arsenal latest

Could Sunderland be about to change their club badge?
Could Sunderland be about to change their club badge?

Happy Halloween everyone! There is a lot happening in League One and Two - and we've got it all covered.

Tune in throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer rumours from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.