League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Sunderland's Josh Maja close to signing new deal, George Honeyman wanted by Sheffield United while Ayr goal machine is linked Sunderland captain George Honeyman There is plenty happening in League One and Two - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Who is Lawrence Shankland? The free-scoring striker linked with Sunderland, Rangers and Swansea Sunderland eye Scottish hotshot - but big clubs circle midfield duo