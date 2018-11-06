League One and Two transfer news LIVE: Sunderland to lose key man to Ipswich Town, Portsmouth front runners for free agent plus big update on Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers League One and Two transfer news LIVE Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Transfer news is hitting the headlines in League One and Two - and we've got it covered. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Who is Lawrence Shankland? The free-scoring striker linked with Sunderland, Rangers and Swansea