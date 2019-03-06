League One news: Sunderland duo up for February accolade | Portsmouth set for six-figure investment | Charlton open up contract talks with key pair | Updates on Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe

League One have announced their nominations for the Manager and Player of the Month award - including a double bonus for Sunderland and Barnsley.

The managerial nominees include Sunderland's Jack Ross, Barnsley's Daniel Stendel, Luton's Mick Harford and Plymouth's Derek Adams.

Aiden McGeady and Adam Davies of Sunderland and Barnsley, respectively, are also up for the player award, joined by Southend's Simon Cox and Fleetwood's Harry Souttar.

The winner will be announced in due course.

A project costing six-figures is under way to upgrade Portsmouth's Fratton Park.

Since Monday, scaffolding has taken residence on the outside of the South Stand with work aimed for completion within five months.

The renovation involves the construction of a new South Stand roof, as well as the enhancement of cladding on the stand’s back.

According to Mark Catlin, the crucial improvements will finally resolve flooding issues which for a long period have blighted supporters on match days and areas underneath the stand.

Doncaster Rovers will continue to manage Herbie Kane through his groin niggle after boss Grant McCann admitted the Liverpool loanee was struggling with the issue.

Kane sat out last week’s trip to Shrewsbury Town but returned to start against Charlton Athletic on Saturday,.

But with the 20-year-old seemingly not up to his usual standards, McCann insists Kane is fine but will have to keep a careful eye on his condition .

He said: “We’ve just got to manage him to make sure he’s right for the weekends and there’s one or two others like that as well. “We’ve been quite good at that this season.”

Charlton Athletic are set to open fresh contract talks with manager Lee Bowyer and assistant Johnnie Jackson.

The Addicks' managerial duo are out of contract in the summer, who are well-placed to secure a second consecutive top six place.

In minutes published by Charlton last night, it said: “LDT said the consensus in the board is to continue with LB and JJ. SG added that both LB and JJ are aware of that. He said they’ve both been talked to about it.

“LDT said within the board (RD and Richard Murray) there is consensus on LB and JJ. He said conversations will start soon on their contracts as they are doing a good job.”

Scunthorpe United have signed non-league star Jai Rowe from Barwell FC, Iron Bru understands.

Rowe, a versatile right-sided player, joined on trial last week and featured in the Irons' U23's 2-2 draw with a Rotherham United.

Whilst competing in the Evo-Stik Southern League Central, Rowe has caught the eye with scouts from Leicester City regularly watching the 17-year-old this season.

It is understood Rowe will link up with the club’s development squad ahead of next season.

Northampton Town defender Aaron Pierre is attracting interest from several Championship clubs, according to HITC Sport.

Pierre, 26, has captained the side on multiple occasions this term, making 35 appearances for the mid-table League Two side.

He has just over a year to run on his contract, where the Cobblers are bracing themselves for interest in the Pierre in the summer.

It states in the report that Pierre, a Grenada international, is regarded as one of the best centre-halves in the lower leagues.

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi has received a one-match touchline ban under the new yellow card rule.

The Reds’ boss has received four yellow cards this season - the latest coming during Crawley’s 1-0 defeat away to MK Dons after protesting a foul when Reece Grego-Cox in on goal.

Cioffi’s first booking came during his first match in charge of Reds against Morecambe in September when he ran on to the pitch to celebrate a goal with his players.

According to the FA’s disciplinary code, managers are awarded a one-match suspension after receiving four stage one warnings.

Swindon Town have reached an agreement in principle to buy the County Ground for £2.2m from Swindon Borough Council, jointly with the club's supporters.

The deal will need to be ratified at the council's cabinet meeting on 20 March, but is expected to be approved.

The Supporters' Trust will launch a community fundraising campaign to raise their half of the cash, selling shares.

You can read the full story HERE