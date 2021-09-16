Lee Johnson explains Leon Dajaku and Denver Hume situations ahead of Fleetwood clash

The Head Coach opted not to include Dajaku in his matchday squad for the 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley last Saturday, reasoning that his progress would be better served by an interrupted spell on the training pitch.

Dajaku is expected to be in contention when Sunderland travel to Fleetwood Town this weekend, and will almost certainly feature in the Carabao Cup third round tie at Wigan Athletic days later.

"He is progressing well," Johnson said.

New Sunderland signing Leon Dajaku.

"He wasn't a million miles off it last weekend, he probably just didn't quite have that conditioning in terms of a match scenario.

"He still doesn't quite, of course, and we've got to work him up to that.

"We've got an opportunity to play him in the next two games and if not, there's the opportunity to bring him off the bench in those games.

"I definitely think he's got a start in him, and probably up to sort of 55/60 minutes, or a game-changing 15 to 20 minutes."

Denver Hume is also making good progress as he builds his fitness, having overcome a hamstring injury and signed a new contract at the club.

The club's U23 clash with Middlesbrough on Monday will likely come too soon for the left-back, but Johnson expects to see him in action before too long.

"Denver is doing well," Johnson said.

"We've had three really tough days and he's coped.

"He's moving well, he always does but he looks powerful.

"We've got to be careful with it given the recurrence of the injury before but it's been so far, so good.

"We're talking constantly to Denver during sessions, making sure he's feeling OK.

"We're just going to take that one each day as it comes, and not putting pressure on it.

"There is the possibility of the U23 game next Monday, and we'll have a conversation with Denver and the physios.

"But I think another training session with us might be more beneficial at this stage, and then maybe the week after we can look to integrate him into those games."

